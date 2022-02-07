Everything You Need to Know About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Difficult Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce: Everything You Need to Know

Things have gotten messy for Kim Kardashian a year after she filed for divorce from Kanye West.

During the summer of 2020, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the couple, who married in 2014, was having marital problems.

While sources told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was considering her options as the rapper made headlines for controversial remarks during his equally controversial presidential campaign, she didn’t file a lawsuit until February 2021.

“For a long time now, Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page,” a source told Us at the time.

“Kanye isn’t as focused as the rest of us, and he doesn’t live in the real world.”

Their perspectives on the world have diverged.

Kim has had enough of Kanye’s erratic behavior; she has tried unsuccessfully to get him into mental health treatment.

Kanye is the only person who can tell him what he should do.”

North (b. June 2013), Saint (b. December 2015), Chicago (b. January 2018), and Psalm (b. May 2019) are Kardashian and West’s four children.

During the final season of the family’s E! show, she finally spoke out about their breakup.

“I’m sorry, but I’m just not up to it anymore.”

“Why am I still stuck in this place where I’ve been for years?” Kardashian wondered. “He moves to a different state every year.”

“I need to be together so that I can raise the kids,” she says.

He’s an incredible father who has done an incredible job.

… He should have a wife who backs him up in everything he does, travels with him, and takes care of everything, but I can’t.

I’m a f–king failure.

It’s my third marriage in f–king f–king f–king f–king f–king f

I’m a f–king loser, to be honest.

But that’s something I can’t even consider.

“I want to be content.”

A source told Us that the Selfish author struggled with reliving the drama when the show aired in 2021.

In June 2021, an insider said, “Kim worked so hard and did everything she could to make the marriage work, and seeing it now brings up a lot of pain.”

“Kim is concerned about her children and the fact that she will be unable to provide them with a traditional family home.

That’s where the majority of the suffering comes from.”

When the pair’s situation became even more tense,

