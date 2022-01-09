Everything You Need to Know About Kurt Sowers, One of the New ‘Joe Millionaire’ Stars

Kurt Sowers: Everything You Need to Know About the New ‘Joe Millionaire’ Star

Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee are the new Joe Millionaires, and they’re both looking for love in Fox’s reboot of their 2003 show, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

The new series, which premieres on January 6, will follow 20 women as they search for The One in either Kurt, 32, or Steven, 27.

The difference between the two men is that one is wealthy and the other is not.

“The women were definitely misled by the original show.

To these women, it was more of a lie.

And there’s no lying in this remake,” Steven said exclusively to Us Weekly about the new show vs. the original.

“The women are fully aware of the situation.”

They know one of us is wealthier than the other; they just don’t know which one.”

While the journey was one they’ll both remember for the rest of their lives, Kurt told Us that it wasn’t always easy — and fans may see some tears.

“Will we be emotional guys?” Kurt teased.

“I believe we both handle stress well in our professional and personal lives, but it’s much more difficult in relationships, particularly in this setting.”

It was extremely difficult to get rid of these women on this show.

Saying goodbye to them was extremely difficult.

Even just because of the flow and the process, you sometimes felt like you weren’t even giving them a fair chance.

So it was extremely difficult [and]a lot more taxing on both of us than either of us had anticipated.”

The couple didn’t say whether they found love on the show, but they did connect.

Kurt said of dating Steven, “I come from a big family, so I’m used to sharing.”

“It wasn’t a big deal,” says the narrator.

“We kind of made fun of it on the show,” Steven continued.

The women who were interested in both of us were dubbed the cross-pollinators by us.

They piqued our interest as well.

As a result, there were some interesting moments, as well as a little bit of competitiveness.”

Of course, no one knows which of the men has a bank account with more than (dollar)10 million and which does not, which made finding love difficult.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Who Is Kurt Sowers? Everything to Know About One of the New ‘Joe Millionaire’ Stars