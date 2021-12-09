Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Upcoming Horror Series “Archive 81”

Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s New Horror Series, “Archive 81”

The majority of streaming services save all of their spooky content for the month of October.

Candy and horror movies have everyone hyped up.

Archive 81, however, premieres in January 2022, indicating that Netflix had a horror series in the works.

The show was announced on November by the Twitter account Netflix Geeked.

30th.

Here’s everything we’ve learned so far about the supernatural series.

The show Archive 81 is loosely based on the same-named podcast.

A synopsis for the show was provided by Netflix.

“Archive 81″ follows archivist Dan Turner as he attempts to restore a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994.

He is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building while reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras.

Dan gradually becomes obsessed with discovering what happened to Melody as the season progresses across these two timelines.

Dan believes he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago when the two characters form a mysterious connection.”

James Wan is one of today’s most well-known horror filmmakers.

With films like Insidious and The Conjuring franchise under his belt, Wan knows how to create a scary series.

His most recent film, Malignant, however, took fans on a rollercoaster ride and divided critics and audiences.

The bizarre plot, on the other hand, sparked weeks of discussion.

Stranger Things director Rebecca Thomas directed four episodes of Archive 81 and served as executive producer as well, so James Wan isn’t the only horror fan in the cast.

Stranger Things Season 2 Episode 7, titled “The Lost Sister,” followed Eleven’s journey outside of Hawkins, Indiana, as she met up with another girl who had been subjected to the same experiments she had been subjected to as a child.

Many fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the episode, believing it created a bottleneck for season 2’s overall plot.

