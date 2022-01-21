Everything You Need to Know About ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Before Its Premiere

Before the premiere of ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Tommy Egan hasn’t appeared on our television screens in a long time.

In Power Book IV: Force, the fourth chapter in the Power universe, he’ll be back.

The show follows Tommy as he rebuilds the company from the ground up following Ghost’s death in Power.

It will premiere on Starz on February 8th, starring Joseph Sikora as a New York City gangster.

Below is everything else we know about the show.

Sikora confirmed the show would begin after Tommy left Tariq St. in an Instagram conversation.

In Power Book II: Ghost Season 1, Patrick is found in a cemetery and flees New York.

According to the logline (via Deadline), he stops in Chicago “to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades.”

The trip, however, “becomes a maze of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.”

“One step leads to another, and Tommy soon finds himself immersed in Chicago’s drug trade, sandwiched between the city’s two most powerful gangs,” the statement continues.

“Tommy straddles the race divide in a city divided by race, eventually becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but also has the power to watch them crumble.”

“Tommy takes advantage of his outsider status by breaking and rewriting local rules in his quest to become Chicago’s biggest drug dealer.”

On Instagram Live, Sikora teased new information about the show.

“You can expect a lot more of the same from Tommy on the show,” he predicted, “but he’s got nothing.”

So keep in mind that he had nothing when he left New York.

He left New York with only a small sum of money, a few guns, and a few burners.

Everything he had on him.

So you’ll be able to watch Tommy reassemble himself in real time.”

Tommy Egan Gets His First Look in ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Sikora appears to be the only original Power character in a regular role in Power Book IV: Force’s cast.

Isaac Keys (Get Shorty), Kris D Lofton (Empire), Lili Simmons (Ray Donovan), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots), Shane Harper (Hightown), and Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break), among others, will be joining him.

Sikora, on the other hand, has hinted at cameo appearances by original characters, such as Tariq (Michael…

