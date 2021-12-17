Everything You Need to Know About Season 2 of ‘Sweet Magnolias’: Release Date, Cast, and More

Season 2 of ‘Sweet Magnolias’: Release Date, Cast, and More

Viewers were enthralled by Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias’ southern charm — and there will be even more to love when the show returns for season 2.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, and Jamie Lynn Spears star in this series based on Sherryl Woods’ novels.

Season 1 premiered on Netflix in May 2020 and was so well received by fans that it was renewed for a second season just two months later.

According to the log line, the drama revolves around three childhood best friends (played by Swisher, Elliott, and Headley) who “shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family” in a small South Carolina town.

Working so closely together forged real-life bonds between the Sweet Magnolias women, even between Swisher and Spears, whose characters are anything but friendly.

“She’s amazing,” says the narrator.

In May 2020, the former Zoey 101 star told Us Weekly exclusively, “She’s so beautiful and she’s such a great mom, and we connected on so many levels.”

“She has a close relationship with her family, and her mother was present to assist her with the baby.”

It’s a family affair in the world we live in.

It’s all hands on deck, and everyone is very involved, which is great.

That was a great source of bonding for us.”

Swisher’s character Maddie’s ex-husband has a new girlfriend, played by Spears.

The actresses got along well despite the fictional women being “not very tight.”

“She played the character in such a just beautiful, vulnerable, and endearing way,” Swisher gushed, “that I really hope — if we get a season 2 — that we get an opportunity to explore what that friendship or relationship looks like.”

“She’s priceless.”

“I’m in love with her.”

Season 2 wrapped in the summer of 2021, with showrunner Sheryl Anderson telling Parade that the cast and crew were “pouring our hearts into all the answers and the new questions” on the minds of viewers.

“First and foremost, we understand there are many questions,” the creator teased. “As viewers and fans, I can assure you that all of your questions will be answered.”

“However, this does not rule out the possibility of further inquiries.”

It’s the age-old drama conundrum.

