Everything You Need to Know About Season 4 of ‘Selling Sunset’: Cast, Feuds, and More

Season 4 of ‘Selling Sunset’ has everything you need to know about the cast, feuds, and more.

Season 4 of Selling Sunset may have had to take a break due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the fan favorites will be back and better than ever very soon.

When it first aired in March 2019, the Netflix reality show starred Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, and Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

Seasons 2 and 3 saw the introduction of Amanza Smith, as well as a larger role for Davina Potratz, who had only made a brief appearance in the first season.

Selling Sunset follows the Oppenheim Group’s high-end realtors in Los Angeles as they compete to sell some of the city’s most expensive homes, and it’s not short on personal drama like any good reality show.

Season 3, which premiered in August 2020 on Netflix, followed Chrishell as she dealt with her public divorce from ex-husband Justin Hartley, which prompted her coworkers to take sides.

The show’s stars were already excited to start the next chapter long before the fourth season was officially confirmed in March 2021.

Christine told Women’s Health late in 2020, “This is my baby.”

“I enjoy being on the show because it allows me to entertain people, make them laugh, inspire them, and show them that they too can be badass bosses.”

In the upcoming season, which will likely document her first pregnancy, life for the Texas native may look a little different.

Christine and husband Christian Richard welcomed a baby boy in May 2021, three months after Us Weekly revealed she was expecting.

Christine isn’t the only member of the cast who has accomplished major goals since the show ended.

After a year together, Heather announced her engagement to Tarek El Moussa in July 2020, and while she hasn’t shied away from mentioning their romance on the show, fans may not see her exchange vows on TV.

The Tarek’s Flip Side star told Us exclusively in September 2020, “We’re thinking about not shooting the wedding — just because, you know, it’s such a special day.”

“I mean, if there was a way to shoot it and pretend [the cameras]weren’t there, I’m sure we’d do it, but I’m not sure that’s possible.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Season 4 of ‘Selling Sunset’: Cast, Feuds, and More