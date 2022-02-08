Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Oscars, Grammys, and More

Everything You Need to Know About the Oscars, GRAMMYs, and More in 2022

As Hollywood and the rest of the world deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time to reshuffle awards season once more, as the powers that be figure out the safest way to honor the best in film, television, music, and more.

With postponed ceremonies and the dwindling possibility of in-person acceptance speeches, this year is shaping up to be just as perplexing as the last — if not more so! Following the joyous return of fans to live concerts and movie theaters last year, many of the major award shows planned live shows with in-person audiences this year. However, with COVID numbers on the rise again, some ceremonies are being delayed and modified to account for safety protocols.

ET has your handy awards season calendar below, which will keep you up to date as we learn more about the Oscars, Golden Globes, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards, and more.

When: Sunday, January 1st.

The Beverly Hilton Hotel is the location for this event.

The full list of winners can be found here.

The Golden Globes looked a little different this year after a year of controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s membership and nominations process: the HFPA announced just days before the ceremony that the Globes — traditionally the kickoff moment of awards season — would be held with no audience and no red carpet.

Under strict COVID protocols, only “selected members and grantees” of the HFPA will attend.

The HFPA later clarified that this year’s Globes would not be televised or livestreamed, despite NBCUniversal’s earlier announcement.

Winners were instead announced live on the Golden Globes website and social media pages.

The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion, won Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee, while West Side Story won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress for Rachel Zegler, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose.

On TV, the top drama and comedy winners were Succession and Hacks, with lead acting wins for Jeremy Strong of Succession and Michaela Jae of Pose, respectively.

