Everything You Need to Know About the ’90 Day Fiancé’ Spinoff ‘David and Annie: After the 90 Days’

Everything You Need to Know About the ‘David and Annie: After the 90 Days’ Spinoff of ’90 Day Fiancé’

There’s no shortage of drama and shenanigans on 90 Day Fiancé.

Despite the chaos, the show occasionally produces genuine and beloved couples.

David and Annie Toborowsky are one of the most popular couples from the hit TLC show.

So much so that The Powers That Be have decided to give them their own show, David and Annie: After the 90 Days.

Let’s take a look at what we already know about the franchise’s latest spinoff.

On the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé, the couple made their first appearance.

The couple, who are 21 years apart in age, met in Thailand when David was looking for a “new start,” and Annie worked as a bartender in the club where he went. It didn’t take long for them to fall in love.

The couple eventually married.

Though their relationship had its ups and downs due to David’s financial difficulties and his family’s reluctance to accept Annie as a member of their family, they eventually won over fans.

Indeed, David told Entertainment Tonight that the fan reaction was crucial to them.

“Everyone has just made 90 Day Fiancé not just a show, but a family,” he said.

“Everyone associated with it, whether fans, enemies, or haters, is a member of this family.”

When we’re hurting, we’re all hurting, and it’s especially emotional because my father passed away just a few weeks ago.

He’d just said exactly what you’d said.

‘Did you see yourself three years ago where you are now?’ he asked. ‘No, Dad.’ I replied.

I didn’t,’ he said, and he was pleased with our progress.

‘I hope this is only the beginning,’ I said.

We enjoy what we do.’

It became extremely difficult for television production companies to shoot a large number of shows during the pandemic.

90 Day Fiancé was no different.

As a result, many of the couples, including David and Annie, began filming their own weddings.

Many of them went on to star in the franchise’s at-home spinoffs as well.

Of course, David and Annie were among them.

After starring in the films Pillow Talk and 90 Day: Foody Call, the couple’s popularity skyrocketed.

