Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2

Everything You Need to Know About Season 2 of ‘The Flight Attendant’

Following a tumultuous and dramatic first season, HBO Max has renewed The Flight Attendant for a second season, which will premiere in December 2020.

“To say I am elated would be an understatement,” Kaley Cuoco, the show’s star and executive producer, said at the time.

“The positive response to our show has far exceeded our expectations, and I’m extremely proud of the entire team that contributed to its success.”

I’m thrilled to be able to work with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max, and, of course, Warner Bros., my favorite studio.

Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade, my incredible Yes, Norman Productions partners, are committed to providing diverse and high-quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!!”

Cassie Bowen (Cuoco) is an alcoholic flight attendant who becomes embroiled in an espionage plot after having an affair with a first-class passenger who is brutally murdered.

It was based on the same-named novel by Chris Bohjalian, published in 2018.

Cassie awoke hungover next to a dead man after a Bangkok layover in the first episode, with no memory of what had happened the night before.

“When I read the book description, I got a chill down my arms,” said the Harley Quinn voice actor in September 2020 to Us Weekly.

“It was well-balanced in terms of drama and dark comedy.”

Furthermore, it’s a dream come true to play a complex female character.”

In the upcoming second season, the Golden Globe nominee hopes to build on the success of the first.

“We had such a great Season 1,” she told TVLine in February 2021, “but I want it to be even better, despite how difficult that is.”

“I’d like to make a good first impression, too.”

What I appreciate about the show, Steve and our writers, is that they allow me to go completely off the rails.

I’d like to go all out and spread my wings again because it’s become its own entity, and I’m not sure what I’m doing half of the time.

I just threw it on the field and hoped for the best.

