Everything you need to know about the new Channel 4 comedy series The Curse, from the cast to where it was shot.

The Curse: Everything you need to know about the new Channel 4 comedy series, from the cast to the locations where it was shot.

The stars of ‘King Gary’ and ‘People Just Do Nothing’ reunite in this heist comedy set in the 1980s.

Set in the 1980s in London’s East End, Channel 4’s latest sitcom follows a group of hopeless petty criminals who become embroiled in one of history’s largest gold heists when a small-time robbery results in an accidental haul of £30 million in gold bullion.

The Curse is loosely based on real events and was shot in the UK by the multi-BAFTA award-winning team of Tom Davis and director James De Frond (Murder in Successville, King Gary), as well as Steve Stamp, Allan Mustafa, and Hugo Chegwin (People Just Do Nothing).

It is loosely based on real events, according to co-writer Steve Stamp, who also plays Sidney Wilson on the show.

“The Curse is loosely inspired by a large heist in which the thieves happened upon all this gold bullion by chance,” Stamp explains.

“We thought the idea of inadvertently pulling off a massive heist and being sucked into this deeper, more intense criminal world was funny.”

It seemed fun to investigate the crimes of the time and how gangland politics might play out as we learned more about them.

It’s an intriguing world to depict in a comedic way.”

The Hatton Garden heist of 2015 was also an inspiration for the sitcom, according to director James De Frond.

“When I first read about Hatton Garden, I thought to myself, ‘Everyone’s going to do this as a TV or film idea,'” De Frond says.

“I became a little obsessed with those old boys who were doing it in their golden years.”

But as you learn more about them, you’ll discover that they’ve been committing robberies their entire lives.

They’d go to prison, come out, and commit another robbery throughout the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

They were caught on occasion, but not always.

“I recall reading about Brink’s-Mat as well.”

What intrigued me was that many reports and books claimed it wasn’t planned.

They had no idea the gold was there and had stumbled upon it by chance.

That was just a witty remark from me.

Out of the six robbers, two were sentenced to death.

