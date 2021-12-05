Everything You Need to Know About the Next ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Special with Jennifer Aniston and Kathryn Hahn

In a new Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, and other major stars will give a fresh take on the classic 1970s sitcom The Facts of Life.

On Monday, November 29, ABC announced that the primetime event starring the Friends alum, 52, and the WandaVision star, 48, as Blair Warner (originally played by Lisa Whelchel) and Jo Polniczek (Nancy McKeon), two students at an all-girls high school in upstate New York, would air the following week.

Gabrielle Union and Allison Tolman will join Aniston and the Parks and Recreation alum, and Ann Dowd will play Edna Garrett, the dorm’s housemother.

From 1978 to 1985, she was the housekeeper for the Drummond family on Diff’rent Strokes, which aired for eight seasons.

The Facts of Life was one of the longest-running sitcoms in the 1980s, airing on NBC from 1979 to 1988.

The plot revolved around Edna (the late Charlotte Rae) teaching the Eastland School girls valuable life lessons that they wouldn’t learn in the classroom.

The show spawned three made-for-TV movies over the course of its nine seasons: The Facts of Life Goes to Paris in 1982, The Facts of Life Down Under in 1987, and The Facts of Life Reunion in 2001.

The show was a spinoff of Diff’rent Strokes, which will be rebooted on Tuesday, December 7 with a star-studded cast.

Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear, whose classic shows All in the Family, Good Times, and The Jeffersons were previously given the Live in Front of a Studio Audience treatment in 2019, are producing the special.

“There’s no place I’d rather be in my 100th year than on a soundstage at Sony with these glorious actors reliving what our company produced all those years ago and sharing it with the millions of viewers who could use a little laughter,” the Emmy winner said in a statement ahead of the December episodes.

Lear was honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 78th annual Golden Globes earlier this year, reflecting on his decades-long career.

During his virtual acceptance speech, Lear said, “I couldn’t feel more blessed.”

