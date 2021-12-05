Everything You Need to Know About the Season 9 Reunion of ‘Vanderpump Rules’: ‘Hell of a Ride!’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 Reunion: ‘Hell of a Ride!’ Everything You Need to Know

We’re all set to talk about it.

The cast of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules sat down with executive producer Andy Cohen after the show’s dramatic ninth season to dish on everything that happened.

“We’re shooting the Vanderpump Rules reunion today [and]look who’s here,” the Glitter Every Day author, 53, captioned an Instagram Story video with Lisa Vanderpump on Friday, December 3.

“It’s all going on, isn’t it?” says Scheana Shay.

“I know, and I haven’t been on Watch What Happens Live in a while, have I?” said the SUR owner, 61.

“I know, you’re blowing me off,” the Missouri native remarked jokingly.

“Can you tell me what’s going on?”

“Oh, the night is young,” Cohen added after the Bravo star joked, “Don’t you wish?”

The taping was also attended by several of the entrepreneur’s VPR co-stars.

Brock Davies, who is engaged to Scheana, captioned an Instagram Story clip on Friday with the caption “Reunion time,” while cheering on his love.

“Excuse me, guys, get with the program! Honey, give it to me!”

Oh, you look great from this angle.”

The Bravo hit’s ninth season, which premiered in September, started filming in May with a few notable changes.

Following the departure of original cast members Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder at the end of season 8, the cast looked a little different going forward.

(After past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced in June 2020, Stassi, Kristen, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were fired, while Jax and Brittany Cartwright chose to leave after the birth of their son.)

“It’s an adjustment going from having 20-something castmates to basically 12, but I think it’s good because we have the time to go a little deeper with each person rather than just skating on the surface.”

“I mean, they were splitting the screen and stuff at one point last season,” Tom Sandoval told Us Weekly exclusively in September, ahead of the season premiere.

“Sometimes things that are actually really important aspects of our lives slip through the cracks when you have so many castmates, but when you have a little bit less, we’re more involved,” she says.

