Ewan McGregor agrees to pay ex-wife £40k a month and share royalties as he finalises divorce

EWAN McGregor has finalised his divorce from ex-wife Eve Mavrakis — almost three years after The Sun On Sunday pictured him snogging his new girlfriend.

The Trainspotting star, 49, will split all his royalties from movies, including those from Star Wars, with production designer Eve, 54.

The divorce was made official on Thursday, with a US judge awarding them joint custody of the youngest of their four daughters, Anouk, nine.

The two have agreed to continue to “have a flexible custodial schedule to accommodate” their daughter’s schedule, according to court documents.

The Moulin Rouge star will pay 54-year-old Eve £11,400 per month in child support, as well as a trust fund set up for their daughter’s educational expenses.

McGregor will also pay Mavrakis £27,400 per month in spousal support.

Any income earned from films or TV series Ewan has starred in in the past is considered “community property”.

The pair met on the set of the British TV crime series Kavanagh QC and were married in 1995.

They have four daughters together, Clara, 24, Jamyan, 19, Esther, 18, and Anouk.

They split in 2017, the same year The Sun On Sunday pictured McGregor kissing Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 35.

The actor then filed for divorce in the US in January 2018.

In November 2019, McGregor asked a judge to declare himself and Eve as single before they’d finalised their divorce in a move known as bifurcation

After winning the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture for television in 2018, McGregor thanked both Eve and new love Winstead, 35.

