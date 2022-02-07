Ewan McGregor was unsure if he was still Scottish enough for the sequel to ‘Trainspotting.’

Trainspotting is one of Ewan McGregor’s most well-known films.

The first film was instrumental in propelling McGregor to superstardom, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Years later, in Trainspotting 2, the Star Wars actor decided to reprise his role as a heroin addict.

The Star Wars actor, on the other hand, doubted that he’d be able to pull off being Scottish enough a second time.

The lead role in Trainspotting required a great deal of thought when casting.

According to GQ, Trainspotting director Danny Boyle was not interested in casting a well-known actor to play the role.

As a newcomer, this gave McGregor a better chance to join the Trainspotting cast.

McGregor was set on playing the role after reading the script and the novel it was based on, both of which were written by John Welsh.

“Like all great writers, he (John Welsh) creates absolute worlds with his beautiful way of putting words together, and you become completely immersed in it.”

He pushes the envelope and puts the reader in uncomfortable situations.

I was completely enthralled by the book.

He explained, “Because I read the script first, I read it in a unique way.”

McGregor was so engrossed in his role that he didn’t consider the impact Trainspotting would have on his career.

He simply wanted to do justice to the film.

He was so invested in the character that he was willing to shave his head in order to fully immerse himself in it.

“I just shaved my head and returned with a shaved head; pretty f****** brutal!”

McGregor said, “It was literally the only f****** role for me.”

Boyle backed up McGregor’s claims, praising the actor’s commitment.

“He’d shaved off his entire head of hair.”

Not a cool and attractive crop like George Clooney’s, but a f****** brutal down-to-the-skin shave that looked like he did it himself.

It shows how dedicated he was, but his agent must have been f****** furious at the time,” Boyle said.

Danny Boyle announced in 2017 that he would make a sequel to Trainspotting.

After the main characters’ battle with heroin addiction in the first film, he’d delve deeper into their paths and whereabouts.

Despite the fact that fans were excited for the sequel, McGregor previously stated that he had reservations about his performance.

The insecurities stemmed from his lack of confidence in his ability to nail an important aspect of his personality.

“I was like, ‘S***! I haven’t lived in Scotland in years…’

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.