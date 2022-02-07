Ewen MacIntosh, star of The Office and After Life, is in the hospital, telling fans that he’s going through a rough patch.

Ewen MacIntosh, star of The Office and After Life, is in the hospital, telling fans he’s having ‘bad times.’

Ewen MacIntosh, star of The Office and After Life, shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed with the caption “bad times.”

The 48-year-old actor is best known for his role as ‘Big Keith’ Bishop in Ricky Gervais’ hit sitcom.

He also starred alongside him in the third and final season of After Life as “Buffet Man,” a man who had been barred from an all-you-can-eat buffet.

He shared a photo of himself in hospital with monitoring equipment attached to his body on Twitter today.

“Bad times for me, chums,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Stay strong out there,” says the narrator.

“Sending you all the best mate x,” talkSPORT’s Max Rushden wrote to the actor.

“Sending love and healing vibes to ya Ewen xx,” actress Holli Dempsey, who also starred in After Life, added.

When the latest season of The Office premiered on Netflix last month, fans were ecstatic to see the actor appear in it.

“OMG, KEITH FROM THE OFFICE SHOWS UP IN AFTER LIFE S3,” one user wrote.

“It’s good to see Keith from The Office making an appearance in season 3 of After Life,” another wrote.

Ewan first appeared as Keith, the accountant with a penchant for Scotch eggs, in the first season of The Office in 2001.

Despite several staff changes at the fictional Wernham Hogg paper firm, he remained until the show’s final episode in 2003.