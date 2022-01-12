Ex-boyfriend Randall Emmett’s alleged infidelity was’repeated behavior,’ according to Lala Kent.

Randall Emmett’s alleged infidelity was “repeated behavior,” according to Lala Kent.

Lala Kent is exposing her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett’s alleged infidelity, which she claims contributed to their breakup.

“This has been going on for a long time,” Kent told Andy Cohen on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live.

“There’s a pattern of behavior that I’ve discovered, and it’s not just one person; it’s a group of people.”

It started shortly after I became sober, I believe.

I’m not sure how I missed it.”

When asked about their relationship’s red flags, Kent said they were right in front of her, but she wasn’t paying attention.

One sign that Emmett might be cheating, she said, was his constant phone use.

“It was stuck to him like glue.”

He couldn’t even leave the house without his phone.

And if I got too close to the phone, he’d crack me up.”

“That should have been a huge red flag to me,” Kent continued.

And then there’s the constant absence.

He was never in the vicinity.

“But who would creep around with him?” I reasoned.

In December, Kent, 31, and Emmett, 50, called off their three-year engagement, just nine months after the birth of their daughter, Ocean.

Outside of co-parenting, the Vanderpump Rules star stated that there is no communication between the two.

“We communicate via an app,” Kent explained.

“It’s all about Ocean,” she says.

When it came to ending my relationship, there was no closure at all.

As a result, the ocean is our primary focus, and we communicate in this manner.

If it has nothing to do with her, I’m not interested in communicating with that person.”

Cohen had to ask if she was concerned about the prenup before letting her go.

“Yes,” says the speaker.

Because I’m only 31, I’ve always been concerned about that,” she explained.

“Who knows what my future holds, and I didn’t want him to have any part of it.”

“What’s yours is yours, and what’s mine in mines,” I said on the show. “I just want you out of my life.”

Kent and Randall got engaged in 2018 and married in 2019.

