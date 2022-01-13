Megan Fox’s ex-boyfriends: Who has the actress dated?

Megan Fox has dated a number of people in the past.

Megan Fox has had a number of relationships over the years, but her most recent one with American rapper Machine Gun Kelly was the most shocking to fans.

Fans are now interested in learning more about the actress’s past relationships and who she has previously been linked to.

Megan Fox’s ex-boyfriends include the following:

David Gallagher is an actor and singer from the United States who is best known for his role in the TV show 7th Heaven.

Megan and David dated from 2003 to 2004.

Brian Austin Green is an American actor, producer, and former rapper best known for his role in the TV show Beverly Hills, 90210.

The former couple had an on-again, off-again relationship that started in 2004.

They married in 2010 after getting engaged in 2006 and having a brief breakup in 2009.

The couple called it quits in December 2019 after a second breakup in 2015.

“I will always love her,” Brian said after their final breakup on his podcast.

“And I know she’ll always love me, and I know the family we’ve created is really cool and special.”

“It’s difficult to change when your life changes and you try to keep doing something you’ve done for 15 years.”

Their divorce was finalized in 2021, but their children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, whom they share joint custody with, will keep them connected forever.

Shia LaBeouf is an American actor, filmmaker, and performance artist best known for his role in the Disney Channel series Even Stevens as Louis Stevens.

In 2007 and 2009, he co-starred with Megan in the Transformers movies, and he was linked to her during her first break from Brian.

Shia said in a 2011 interview with Details magazine, “Look, you’re on set for six months with someone who is rooting for you to be attracted to them, and you’re rooting for them to be attracted to you.”

“I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation.”

Megan and I, on the other hand, had our own private time.”

Megan confirmed her relationship with Andy Cohen in 2018 on Watch What Happens Live!

“I mean, I’d confirm it was romantic,” Megan said when asked about Shia’s interview.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged on January 12, 2022, and announced it on Instagram.

This is it…

