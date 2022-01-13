Ex-boyfriends of Megan Fox: Who has the actress dated?

Megan Fox’s ex-boyfriends: Who has she dated?

Megan Fox has had a number of relationships over the years, but her most recent one with American rapper Machine Gun Kelly stunned fans the most.

Fans are now curious about the star’s dating history and who she has previously been linked to.

Among Megan Fox’s ex-boyfriends are:

David Gallagher is an American actor and singer best known for his role in the television show 7th Heaven.

From 2003 to 2004, Megan and David dated.

Brian Austin Green is a well-known American actor, producer, and former rapper best known for his role in the television show Beverly Hills, 90210.

The former couple started dating in 2004 and had an on-again, off-again relationship.

The couple got engaged in 2006, and after a brief split in 2009, they married in 2010.

After a second split in 2015, the couple decided to call it quits in December 2019.

Following their final split, Brian declared on his podcast, “I will always love her.”

“And I know she’ll always love me, and I know what we’ve built as a family is really cool and special.”

“It’s hard when life changes and you try to keep doing something you’ve been doing for 15 years, but you have to change.”

There’s the element of the unknown.

..

That pit in my stomach is still there.

,.

,

I don’t want Megan and I to get into a fight.

..

I don’t want to lose my best friend of 15 years.”

Their divorce was finalized in 2021, but their children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with whom they share joint custody, will always bind them.

Shia LaBeouf is an American actor, filmmaker, and performance artist best known for his role as Louis Stevens on the Disney Channel series Even Stevens.

He co-starred with Megan in the Transformers movies in 2007 and 2009, and he was linked to her during her break from Brian.

“Look, you’re on set for six months with someone who wants to be attracted to you, and you want to be attracted to them,” Shia said in an interview with Details magazine in 2011.

“In that situation, I never understood the distinction between work and life.”

However, Megan and I had our own time together.”

Megan later confirmed the relationship with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! in 2018.

When asked about Shia’s interview, Megan said, “I mean, I would confirm it was romantic.”

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly posted on Instagram on January 12, 2022, to announce their engagement.

