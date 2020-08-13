Ex-Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas, Kimberley Wyatt and Denise Lewis are latest celebs to sign up for ITV’s Rock The Boat

IT got off to a shaky start when Kem Cetinay quit the show – but now it appears to be full steam ahead for ITV contest Don’t Rock The Boat.

After I revealed that Fleur East has signed up for the celebrity challenge, I can now confirm she will be joined by Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt and Olympic athletics champ Denise Lewis.

The show, which hits our screens this autumn with ex-cricketer and Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff as host, sees a dozen famous faces row their way from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

That’s if they don’t chicken out before they get an oar in their hand.

NICOLE Scherzinger clearly thinks if you’ve got it, flaunt it – and I don’t just mean her enviable physique or paddleboarding skills.

These Instagram snaps are the latest in a long line from her Caribbean holiday in St Lucia.

And the X Factor: Celebrity judge made sure we know she is there with rugby player-turned-model boyfriend Thom Evans, whom she met when he competed on the show.

You can’t really blame her for rubbing our faces in it.

ONE of this autumn’s most anticipated dramas is Des, which stars David Tennant as gruesome serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

The three-part mini-series, which also stars Daniel Mays and Jason Watkins, will be accompanied on ITV by a documentary that looks at what led Nilsen to murder 15 young men.

The Real Des includes previously unseen archive footage as well as interviews with relatives of the victims, who were all strangled or drowned at his two North London homes between 1978 and 1982.

The MultiStory Media production will include an interview that Nilsen, who died in 2018, gave to ITV in prison in 1992.

There are also the chilling insights of criminologist David Wilson, who spoke to him over several decades.

ADIL Ray – the comic behind Citizen Khan – is hosting a new ITV contest called Lingo based on word games.

The show will be screened this winter and comes from Wildcard Television, co-run by Tipping Point and Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard.

In return for increasing amounts of cash, pairs of contestants will work their way through rounds, coming up with weird and wonderful words as the pressure builds.

Ben said: “This is sure to get people at home laughing as they shout at their TVs.”

Casting has started and producers want competitive pairs from the same household to take part. Applications to [email protected]

