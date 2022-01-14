Ex-girlfriend Camila Mendes Posts Spicy Bikini Pics as Shawn Mendes Releases Sad Video For Breakup Anthem “It’ll Be Okay”

Ex-girlfriend Camila Mendes posts spicy bikini photos alongside Shawn Mendes’ sad video for breakup anthem “It’ll Be Okay.”

Shawn Mendes just released the music video for his latest single, “It’ll Be Okay,” which he released shortly after announcing his split from Camila Cabello.

The former Fifth Harmony member has been dealing with her breakup in her own unique way, which includes posting some revealing bikini photos.

All of the information we have so far is listed below.

The date was December.

Mendes released his new single, “It’ll Be Okay,” two weeks after announcing his split from Camila Cabello.

“I start to imagine a world where we don’t collideit’s making me sick, but we’ll heal and the sun will rise,” the breakup anthem’s lyrics read.

Mendes’ new song also contains hints about his breakup with Cabello.

“If you tell me you’re leaving,” Cabello sings, “I’ll make it easy.”

“I will love you either way,” he sings in the chorus, despite the breakup.

Mendes is seen walking alone through a city as snow falls around him in the somber music video.

camila (@camila_cabello) shared a post.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes’ ex, is dealing with their recent breakup in her own unique way.

January 1st,

Cabello posted a bikini picture on Instagram a few days before Mendes released his music video.

The first slide depicts the singer on a boat in a black bikini, while the second focuses on her face as she puckers her lips to the camera against a sunset.

“I posted no pics because I was hashtag living life but I was in the REPUBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOOOO,” she wrote alongside the photos.

Cabello, on the other hand, appears to be sharing Mendes’ wintry mood in recent posts.

She has also shared photos of herself surrounded by snowy trees since posting her Dominican Republic photos.

The posts are tagged with Montana’s The Resort at Paws Up.

On November 8, Cabello and Mendes issued a joint statement via their Instagram Stories.

They announced their breakup on January 17, 2021.

They dated for two years and wrote the hits “Seorita” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” together.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to call it quits on our romance…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.