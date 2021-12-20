Ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens is engaged to Hannah Brown’s brother, and Jed Wyatt isn’t happy about it.

After ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens’ engagement to Hannah Brown’s brother, Jed Wyatt throws shade.

A plot twist for the books in Bachelor Nation.

Jed Wyatt is speaking out after his ex-fiancée Hannah Brown’s brother Patrick Brown proposed to his former fling Haley Stevens.

On Sunday, December 19, the 27-year-old songwriter took to Instagram Stories to say that he’d been contacted by a number of outlets seeking comment on “Haley posting or something about her getting engaged to Patrick.”

“I guess the only thing I have to say is a question — does he know he’s engaged?” Wyatt continued.

The former Bachelorette contestant’s remark appears to be in response to his claims that Stevens was not his “girlfriend” when he left to film season 15 of the ABC show in 2019.

Stevens, for her part, claimed the twosome were dating at the time, sharing text messages from him saying “I love you” the day before he left to film the show.

Hannah, 27, called off her engagement to Wyatt after the allegations made headlines during the summer 2019 season.

“Jed and I had discussed this girl a few times in the interim, and his story had changed slightly each time.

This girl was familiar to him.

They were pals.

They’d traveled to the Bahamas together as friends.

He told her he loved her, but he was drunk at the time,” she wrote in her book, God Bless This Mess, which came out last month.

“Hiding something to avoid ‘hurting my feelings’ is still lying.

It’s attempting to have your cake and eat it, and while this may be beneficial in the short term, it’s exactly the type of behavior that destroys relationships.

“Perpetually.”

Meanwhile, Stevens’ brother, the former Miss Alabama, began dating him earlier this year.

On Saturday, December 18, he proposed.

“I said YES to forever with my best friend!!…and it was perfect,” the 29-year-old singer wrote on Instagram on December 18.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to making this day so special, and I love you, my FIANCÉE!!!”

While Hannah was not present for Patrick’s proposal, their parents were present for the celebration in Mentone, Alabama.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the Dancing With the Stars champion broke her silence on the relationship.

“I’m in love with my brother.”

