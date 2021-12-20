Ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens is engaged to Hannah Brown’s brother, and Jedd Wyatt has reacted to the news.

Jedd Wyatt’s ex and Hannah Brown’s brother are now engaged, more than two years after their quick split on The Bachelorette.

Check out what Jedd had to say in the video below.

Jedd Wyatt merely stirred the pot when it came to the tea on Haley Stevens and Patrick Brown.

The former Bachelorette contestant, who won Hannah Brown’s heart and proposed to her before the couple split up during season 15, reacted to the news that Hannah’s brother Patrick is engaged to Jedd’s ex-girlfriend Haley.

As viewers will recall, Jedd caused a stir in Bachelor Nation when Haley claimed that they were dating shortly before he left to film Hannah’s season.

Hannah called off her engagement to Jedd after learning of the romance during July 2019’s After the Final Rose, confirming the relationship news.

Jedd clarified that he and Haley were not dating.

Despite the fact that the drama has been over for more than two years, all three names are back in the news after Haley revealed she is set to marry Hannah’s sibling.

“I said YES to forever with my best friend!!…and it was perfect!” Haley wrote in a December post.

There are 19 Instagram posts.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to making this day so special, especially my FIANCÉ, whom I adore!!!”

Her future sister-in-law has yet to comment publicly on the news, but Jedd did share his thoughts on the couple’s engagement in a video posted to his Instagram Story on December.

the nineteenth

“So today, I’ve had multiple tabloids reach out to me asking if I wanted to make a statement about I guess Haley posting or something about her getting engaged to Patrick,” he said into the camera.

“I guess the only thing I have to say is that I’m curious.”

“Does he know he’s engaged?” it’s like.

While we’ll let you decide how to interpret that remark, it’s clear that Jedd and Hannah have found love outside of reality TV—he with fitness trainer Ellen Decker and she with sales director Adam Woolard.

“The years just keep getting better with you…” Ellen recently wrote on Instagram to her man.

Jedd Wyatt Reacts to Ex Haley Stevens’ Engagement to Hannah Brown’s Brother