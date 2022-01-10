Fergie Reacts to Ex-Husband Josh Duhamel’s Engagement to Audra Mari.

Many people congratulated Josh Duhamel on his recent engagement to Audra Mari, including his ex-wife Fergie.

“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed up on the beach and said YES,” Duhamel, 49, wrote alongside a photo of him and Mari, 28, on the beach on Saturday, January 8.

The Safe Haven’s comments section was brimming with supportive messages, including one from the 46-year-old singer of “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” who wrote, “Congrats!!!” and added six green heart emojis.

Fergie’s real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson, and she was married to Duhamel from 2009 to 2017.

The couple’s only child, Axl, is eight years old.

“We decided to separate as a couple earlier this year with absolute love and respect,” the couple said in a joint statement released in 2017.

“We wanted to keep this a private matter before releasing it to the public so that our family could adjust as quickly as possible.”

We have always been and will continue to be united in our support for one another and our family.”

Fergie talked about their post-divorce relationship shortly after the couple announced their split.

“As good as you can be when you’re separated,” she says.

“The good news is that we don’t lose each other as parents,” the Grammy winner told The Talk in 2017.

“We’re still cousins,” says the narrator of the story.

Everything is basically the same, except we’re no longer a romantic couple.

Josh is incredible.

We’re going to pull it off.

We’re both full-time employees right now.

It’ll only be a matter of time before it happens to us.

With Axl, we’re simply working parents.”

The following year, the When in Rome star expressed his desire to start a family on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, telling Dax Shepard that he wants more children “in the next few years.”

He explained at the time, “It’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids.”

It’s not like I’m trying to sabotage the world.

That isn’t at all who I am.

I’m looking for a girl to start a family with.”

Duhamel and the “Fergalicious” singer divorced in 2019, agreeing to split custody of Axl 50/50.

“The amount of money had nothing to do with it.”

