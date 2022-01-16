Ex-husband Kanye West’s ‘public tantrums’ have enraged Kim Kardashian, who claims the rapper has been denied access to his children.

KIM Kardashian is “irritated” by ex-husband Kanye West’s “public tantrums” after the rapper claimed the reality star denied him access to his children.

In a new interview, the 44-year-old rapper leveled the allegations against his reality star ex.

Kanye recently told Hollywood Unlocked CEO and founder Jason Lee that Kim, 41, had previously denied him access to their four children because her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, had broken up with her.

According to Page Six, the rapper’s claims are false, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is unhappy with how he portrays her.

“Pete has yet to meet Kim’s children, and it’s widely known that whenever he visits her in LA, he stays at a hotel in Beverly Hills where she’s been spotted with him,” the source said.

Kim’s public outcries, according to the source, have “saddened” him.

“She wants all matters concerning kids to be kept private,” another source said, “and is furious that Kanye did interviews discussing these private matters.”

“She has always protected the kids and kept things quiet – and she has always protected him,” they added.

Kim is “trying to set healthy boundaries,” according to another source, who described her ex’s recent antics as him “throwing a tantrum.”

“Instead of showing up at her house at any time, unannounced,” one source said, “she has requested better communication from him and visits to be scheduled in advance to give the kids a more predictable [schedule].”

“Kanye has never been denied the opportunity to see the kids!”

“The story he’s trying to tell is false and damaging to their children and co-parenting relationship.”

“Nothing can stop him and his children.”

Kanye West claimed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that security wouldn’t let him into Kim’s house to see their children because of security concerns.

“On Monday, when I went to pick up my kids from school, security stopped me at the gate,” he explained.

“At that point, security was the only thing standing between me and my kids.”

“I didn’t want to argue about it,” Kanye added.

So, I just relaxed and drove my kids to school and back.

“When I brought them back, North said, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And I said, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come upstairs and see something.’

Daddy is unable to enter.’

“However, there was no definition for that.”

“I am the wealthiest Black man and North’s father, right, and security was able to stop me from going into the room with my…,” the rapper continued.

