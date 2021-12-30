Ex-Kim Kardashian ‘plans to spend New Year’s Eve in Miami with Pete Davidson,’ according to reports, as Kanye West arrives in Belize.

Ex-Kim Kardashian ‘plans to spend New Year’s Eve with Pete Davidson in Miami’ as Kanye West arrives in Belize.

Kim Kardashian ‘plans to spend New Year’s Eve in Miami with Pete Davidson,’ while Kanye West arrives in Belize.

Kanye West is relaxing in a different tropical location while Kim Kardashian prepares to ring in the new year in Miami with new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The rapper and his collaborator J Prince arrived in Belize on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Kanye West owns an island off the coast of Central America, but it’s unclear whether he was there for pleasure, business, or both.

Meanwhile, Pete’s ex-girlfriend Kim is planning a night out after he finishes hosting a TV special to ring in the new year in Miami.

As the 28-year-old comedian prepares to host a New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus in South Florida, Kim intends to be his special “plus one.”

“As New Year’s Eve approaches, he’s already asked Kim to join him in Miami, and it’s not out of the question that they’ll be seen together as the ball drops on the special,” a source told HollywoodLife.

“He’s leaving it up to her to decide whether or not she wants to come; he’s already extended the invitation.”

Pete’s long hair is almost certainly going to be missing from the special.

Just days before the show, Miley shared a photo of Pete revealing he shaved his platinum blond locks to return to his signature buzz cut look with his natural dark hair.

Miley sang while holding a microphone and smiling.

Pete wore a brown hooded sweatshirt, light grey sweatpants, and sliders.

Miley, 29, wore a red blazer and leggings with a zebra print.

The pop singer wrote, “He showed up,” alongside the New Year’s Eve hashtag, Pete Davidson, and NBC.

Kim’s invitation to the TV special taping comes at a time when her relationship with Pete is becoming more intense.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to have dined with the comedian at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The famous couple were seen cuddling up in the Polo Lounge of the prestigious hotel.

Pete was dressed casually in a grey beanie cap and a black hooded sweatshirt, with no make-up on.

According to Hollywood Life, Pete had his arm around Kim and looked into her eyes while they appeared to be deep in conversation.

Earlier this month, the stars were photographed walking through a Staten Island movie theater…

In a nutshell, this is Infosurhoy’s latest news.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https