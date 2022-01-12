Ex-pal Joe Francis called Scott Disick a “dork and tool” who “didn’t have two nickels” before the Kardashian family.

Ex-pal Joe Francis called Scott Disick a “dork and tool” who “didn’t have two nickels” before the Kardashians.

For decades, the Girls Gone Wild mogul has been close to the Kardashian family, and he even dated Kourtney, 42, before she rose to fame.

Joe, 48, praised his former girlfriend and her mother, Kris Jenner, more than 15 years after their breakup, but slammed the man with whom his ex would have three children.

The TV entrepreneur David Yontef admitted that the Kardashians are a “good family” during the latest episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with him.

He was less complimentary of the self-styled “Lord,” explaining, “But Scott… he didn’t have two nickels to his name and they made him wealthy.”

“Scott, on the other hand, is without a family.”

His parents were both killed in accidents.

I’m sorry for that.

Scott, on the other hand, is a complete moron.

“[The Kardashians] shaped him into this wealthy image guy or whatever it was.”

He has no education and appears to have come from a wealthy family.

I really feel bad for Scott.”

He then insisted to host David that he set up Kourtney and Scott because he was friends with both of them separately – but this caused issues because “every time” they broke up, both parties would call Joe to discuss the drama.

“Scott is a dork and a bad kind of guy,” the Couples Therapy alum continued his scathing assessment of the KUWTK star.

However, the Kardashians have kept Scott’s true identity hidden.

He’s a total jerk.

“He’s self-obsessed and a jerk.”

I know they hid it because I was also involved.

Scott didn’t come from a wealthy family.

“Scott is a poor kid who works his way into the family and into the show, eventually landing a kid.

“I guess that was his game plan, and it worked out well for him.”

He called the reality star a “tool” and said he approves of Kourtney’s new man, Travis Barker, whom Joe described as “cool.”

“I want Kourtney to be in love, but not with Scott.”

Scott is depressed for this reason.

“He’s always depressed; it’s difficult to be around him.”

So she needs to be with someone who can make her laugh and make her happy, and Scott isn’t that person.

He didn’t treat her well.”

Joe and Kourtney had a brief relationship…

