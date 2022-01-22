Ex-Playboy Bunny, who was ‘raped’ by Bill Cosby, is enraged at how the predator got away with it for decades thanks to the ‘America’s Dad illusion.’

Ex-Playboy Bunny, who was ‘raped’ by Bill Cosby, is enraged at how the predator got away with it for decades because of the ‘America’s Dad illusion.’

EX-Playboy Bunny, who claims Bill Cosby drugged and raped her, has spoken out against the disgraced comedian’s “deep illness of the soul and psyche.”

Victoria Valentino, 79, revealed how Cosby evaded justice and lived a double life for decades by hiding behind the “America’s Dad illusion” he created in an exclusive interview with The Sun.

She is speaking out again seven years after first coming forward, this time in advance of the January 22 premiere of the new Showtime documentary, We Need to Talk About Cosby.

Cosby, 84, was released from prison in June on a technicality after serving only two and a half years of a possible 10-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault on Andrea Constand, a former female basketball star.

Victoria is one of 60 women who have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them. Cosby rose to international fame in the 1980s as Dr Cliff Huxtable on the NBC sitcom The Cosby Show.

She claims the father of five drugged and raped her in a Hollywood Hills apartment in 1969, just weeks after her six-year-old son drowned in a pool accident at her home.

“Dr Huxtable was an illusion, and the cool Jell-O pudding guy, and all the moralistic stuff that Cosby spouted was an illusion,” Victoria, a grandmother of six, said, explaining why he abused women and how he got away with it for so long.

“Perhaps he wished he could be that if he weren’t so mentally ill.”

“Perhaps that was his ambition, but his psychological problems prevented him from achieving it because of his obsessions, compulsions, sexual fetishes, and his need to render a woman unconscious in order to have sex with her.”

“There’s a deep spiritual and psychological illness there.”

“He lived a double life, and even his closest friends were unaware of the other side of him.”

Victoria appeared in the new four-part Showtime documentary series about Bill Cosby, but she claims she has yet to watch it.

The show will premiere on January 30 after a virtual premiere this weekend at the Sundance Film Festival.

Victoria says she fully trusts Emmy-winning director W Kamau Bell, despite the fact that she has only read a transcript of her interview.

“Kamau Bell grew up idolizing Bill Cosby’s image,” she said.

“Through his characters, stand-up routines, and the topics he discussed, he was an icon, an example of professional possibility.”

