Ex-royal officer says Prince Andrew, like Meghan Markle, should be investigated by Buckingham Palace for bullying allegations.

An ex-royal officer believes Prince Andrew, like Meghan Markle, should be investigated by Buckingham Palace over bullying allegations.

Last year, the palace opened an investigation into allegations that the Duchess of Sussex bullied two senior members of staff when she was a senior royal – an allegation she strongly refutes.

Former royal aides spoke out against the Duke of York this week, alleging that they had a bad time working for him.

Paul Page, who worked in the Royal Protection Command from 1998 to 2004, claims he made three separate complaints to palace officials.

According to The Mirror, he also claims to be aware of “at least a dozen” other reports from colleagues.

“Buckingham Palace launched a bullying investigation into Meghan last year after she was accused of wrongdoing,” Mr Page, whose revelations this week sparked a flurry of complaints about the prince, told the publication.

“If it’s a fair organization that cares about its employees, an investigation should be launched to determine whether Andrew is a bully who intimidates his coworkers.”

During his service as a royal officer, the former royal officer claims that his complaints about Andrew were ignored because senior courtiers did not want to cause a stir.

Andrew would “scream and scream” if maids messed up his collection of toy bears on his bed, according to the ex-cop, who spoke to an ITV documentary this week.

It prompted Charlotte Briggs, the duke’s former maid, to come forward with more grotesque tales.

Even though he sat right next to them, she claims Andrew forced her to run up four flights of stairs to close his curtains.

She also claimed the duke made her cry with his “demanding and entitled” rants and laughed when his dog bit her on the leg.

As if that wasn’t enough, the haughty prince allegedly forced his staff to arrange his massive teddy bear collection for an hour every day to ensure they were in size order every morning.

And he’s said to scream and shout if his bears aren’t returned to their proper place.

“It was well known in the palace,” Mr Page said of the complaints, “but no investigation was conducted by the royal household.”

Andrew, 61, was stripped of his royal patronages and told to stop using his HRH title last week following allegations that he sexually assaulted one of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slaves, Virginia Giuffre, when she was 17 – allegations he has always denied.

Meghan Markle has previously stated that she is the victim of a "calculated…

