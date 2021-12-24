Proof of Excessive Celebrity PDA in 2021

Proof that the year 2021 will go down in history as the Year of Excessive Celebrity PDA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were among the celebrities who couldn’t keep their romance hidden in 2021.

Was it just us, or were celebrity couples unable to stop their public displays of affection this year? Whether it was Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian sucking thumbs at a UFC match, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde canoodling on a yacht off the coast of Italy, or Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz getting cozy on a bike in NYC, stars were so smitten they couldn’t stop their parade of PDA. And who are we to stop them?

While the “Kravis” were one of the most adoring couples of 2021, they were far from the only Kardashian-adjacent couple to show their love, with Kim Kardashian stepping out with an unexpected new beau and Kendall Jenner bringing her private relationship with NBA star Devin Booker to the courtside for all to see.

Take a look back at all of the PDA from 2021 to see which celebrities couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

(Don’t worry, the majority of the content is PG-13!)

Kravis had the entire world as his stage in 2021.

After revealing their relationship on Instagram in February, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rocker beau didn’t hold back in expressing their love for one another.

They frenched one another at a UFC fight.

They couldn’t keep their hands off each other in the studio.

They kept it PG at Disneyland and held hands.

They went to the desert and had a great time.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to his girlfriend on the beach in October, bringing their relationship to a new level.

After their swoon-worthy engagement, the couple went on a romantic getaway to Mexico, and Kourtney straddled Travis at her BFF Simon Huck’s wedding before he sucked her toes in an Instagram photo in December.

Nothing will make true love scream louder than that.

If Kourtney and Travis are the first celebrity couple to engage in PDA, their vice presidents are their self-described twin flames.

They were seen kissing on the red carpet, straddling each other at concerts, and posing for steamy magazine photoshoots…

