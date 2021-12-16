(Exclusive) Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer say they don’t want their children to watch “True Blood.”

(Exclusive) Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer say they “never” want their children to watch “True Blood.”

When it comes to what their children watch, Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are putting some serious restrictions in place.

ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with the couple at the premiere of American Underdog on Wednesday night, and they revealed which of their TV shows and films are completely off limits.

“They haven’t seen any True Blood yet,” Moyer said of their children’s viewing of the HBO classic.

Paquin agreed with her husband and added, “Obviously.”

The couple had the same response when asked if they would ever do it: “never.”

Paquin insisted, “Never.”

“If it has anything to do with us, never,” Moyer said, reiterating his wife’s response.

It’s a stance they’ve both taken, at least for the time being, while the twins, Poppy and Charlie, are still young.

“We’ve purposefully not brought them into this aspect of our lives,” Paquin explained, “because they’re minors, and I don’t feel comfortable making that decision for them, because it’s permanent.”

Paquin began working in the business when she was 11 years old, and the couple is eager to put their children to work while they are still young.

Paquin joked, “I get to start making jokes about, ‘Why don’t you have a job yet?”

“Why aren’t you at work?” asked Moyer, who added, “It’s actually where they are.”

We’ve tracked them down a mine shaft.

She actually meant that they are currently mining when she said they are minors.”

All jokes aside, the couple, who both looked dapper in black on the carpet, genuinely wants their children to have a happy childhood.

“I want them to be kids,” said Flack.

“I think kids just getting to do normal kid stuff is a pretty big priority, you know?” “I think I’m speaking for not just myself here, but from the last 18 months, I think kids getting to do normal kid stuff is a pretty big priority, you know?”

Paquin’s new sports drama, American Underdog, is one of the few movies she has allowed her children to watch.

Brenda Warner, the wife of Kurt Warner, a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback, is featured in the film, which tells the story of how the football star went from stocking shelves to throwing.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer Say They ‘Never’ Want Their Kids to Watch ‘True Blood’ (Exclusive)