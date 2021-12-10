(Exclusive) Ant Anstead on Renee Zellweger’s ‘Kindness’ and Holiday Plans

Ant Anstead is getting ready to spend the holidays with his closest friends and family, including his children and Renee Zellweger, his ladylove.

On Thursday’s episode of Entertainment Tonight, Anstead spoke with Nischelle Turner about how this Christmas will be extra special because he’ll be spending it with his family.

“This Christmas will be very different for me than last Christmas.”

Now, last Christmas, I moved into a temporary rental because COVID had shut down the world, preventing me from seeing [all of]my children,” Anstead explained.

Drew’s Dream Car host Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15, are his children from his first marriage.

He’s also the father of Hudson, a 2-year-old son he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

“Hudson and I had a very intimate Christmas last year, and a lot has happened since then,” Anstead explained.

“I’ve relocated to a new residence.

My first Christmas in my new home will be this year.

All of the children are now together because the borders have opened.

They haven’t seen Hudson in person since he was 12 weeks old, I believe.”

“So I’m really looking forward to Christmas this year, and I really enjoy Christmas,” he added.

Anstead shared a slideshow of himself and his young son putting up their Christmas tree and decorating it with a variety of ornaments, including one adorable bauble that reads “Ant” and “Renee,” on Monday.

When it came to spending the special holiday with his girlfriend, Anstead remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but admitted that “there are plans” for them to spend time together, despite the fact that they are “both very busy.”

Aside from the ornament, Anstead praised his Oscar-winning ladylove on Instagram for the kindness and care she’s shown him and Hudson in recent months.

“I’m a big believer in kindness,” Anstead said, marveling at the little things and everyday considerate gestures that mean so much.

“When you think back on your relationships with your family and friends, it’s those small moments, those sort of hidden messages, that speak the loudest.”

