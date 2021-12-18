(Exclusive) Christa B Allen on Jennifer Garner’s Friendship and How TikTok Is Empowering Her

Christa B Allen on Jennifer Garner’s Friendship with TikTok (Exclusive)

Christa B Allen is speaking out about her special relationship with Jennifer Garner and her TikTok fame.

While promoting her new Hallmark Movies and Mysteries holiday film, Christmas for Keeps, the actress talked to ET’s Deidre Behar about having Garner as a mentor. She played the younger version of Garner’s characters in both 13 Going on 30 (Jenna Rink) and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (Jenny Perotti).

Garner gave Allen a sweet shout-out on Instagram last month, writing, “Look who’s 30! The OG Jenna Rink! Happy birthday, @christaallen!” Allen celebrated her 30th birthday last month, which is a key plot point in 13 Going on 30.

Allen was extremely grateful for the gesture.

“First and foremost, just the fact that Jennifer would take the time meant so much to me, and Madeleine Stowe [with whom she worked on ABC’s Revenge]sent me a message as well,” she tells ET. “And some of these people have been mentors to me in certain ways, even if it wasn’t a direct conversation, I watched the way these women move in the world with such grace.”

Madeleine Stowe was one of the best teachers I could have ever had on Revenge, just watching how she worked as an actress — she’s just brimming with talent, but also grace — and how she always fought for what was right for the people around her.

Jennifer is similarly disposed.

As an example, I’ve just learned something from watching her.”

One memory that has stayed with Allen is Garner’s kindness on the set of 13 Going on 30 in 2004.

“I remember being astounded when I made the film at how kind she was,” she says. “She’s this incredible movie star, but she’s also just a really real kind person.”

“And people frequently inquire as to what movie stars are really like.

And I’ve discovered that they’re often just as amazing as you think they are.

Jennifer is undoubtedly one of them.”

She revealed that Garner recommended her for her role in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past in 2009.

“I’ll just say that my role in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past came about as a result of Jennifer speaking up when they were casting the role and.

