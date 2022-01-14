Exclusive First Look at the CW’s ‘All American’ Spinoff ‘Homecoming’

The new All-American universe has arrived!

All American: Homecoming is a new CW spinoff that follows tennis hopeful Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) and elite baseball player Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) as they navigate life at prestigious Bringston University.

Simone, Damon, and their newfound friends take on the high stakes of college sports while navigating the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised college life.

ET has the first look at the official poster for the show, which features the tagline “Champions are made here.”

The CW ordered the All American spinoff to series last May, and it is one of a handful of new TV offerings, including the 4400 reboot, Naomi, and Legends of the Hidden Temple.

Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Camille Hyde are among the cast members of All American: Homecoming.

The first episode of All American: Homecoming will air on Monday, February 21st at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

