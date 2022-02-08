(Exclusive) Joey King on How ‘The In Between’ Is a Modern Day Twist on ‘Ghost’

The In Between, starring Joey King, is a new romance film that pays homage to a classic film in some ways.

The 22-year-old actress, who also served as a producer on the Paramount(plus) film, plays Tessa, a teen girl who believes her boyfriend, Skylar (Kyle Allen), is attempting to reconnect with her from the afterlife after surviving a car accident in which he died.

“It’s an homage to Ghost,” King said of the 1990 Oscar-nominated film starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg.

I’m incredibly pleased with the outcome.

It makes me cry at times and laugh at others.

In the end, it just makes your heart swell.”

In the 1990 film ‘Ghost,’ Demi Moore played Molly Jensen and Patrick Swayze played Sam Wheat (in ghost form).

King’s onscreen chemistry with her co-star, which she said came quickly once filming began, was a big part of the film’s success.

“It’s strange to be making a film with COVID restrictions.”

“Getting to know your castmates, becoming close with them, and bonding with them, as you’re supposed to do, is just a little bit more difficult,” King admitted before complimenting Allen, saying, “Kyle is so great.”

On this shoot, we became unbelievably close.”

“Once we started talking, hanging out, and bonding, there was no way any protocol could stop us from becoming friends,” she said.

“I’m overjoyed that we had such a wonderful relationship.”

“He’s the greatest.”

King worked as a producer as well as a star in the film, which she described as “really rewarding” and “really amazing.”

“I think what this film has done a beautiful job of is making death a little less terrifying,” she said.

“I think it just made talking about that topic a little more comfortable…

Another reason I was drawn to it is because it’s a really beautiful depiction of what happens after we die.”

In ‘The In Between,’ Joey King and Kyle Allen star.

On February 1, The In Between will be available exclusively on Paramount(plus).

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, number 11 is released!

No way, King.

