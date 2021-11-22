Exclusive: JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Talk About Becoming the First Same-Sex Couple to Win ‘DWTS’

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on Becoming the First Same-Sex Couple to Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (Exclusive)

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, her partner on Dancing With the Stars, have already made history as the show’s first same-sex couple.

As they compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy in this week’s finale, the pair has a chance to become the first same-sex couple to ever win the show.

ET spoke with the cast members at a camera-blocking rehearsal for this week’s finale, where they discussed what it would mean to win.

“I believe it would mean the world to me.

“I believe we would be representing not only ourselves, but a large community of many people,” Johnson explained.

“It would have so much significance.”

As a result, I believe it would be a very sentimental victory.”

Siwa, who came out publicly earlier this year, discussed their influence on the show even before the finale airs.

“I believe that a lot of people have now seen this show and realized that two girls dancing together isn’t strange,” she said.

“And I feel like, at first, it was like, ‘Oh my god, two girls are dancing together, what’s going to look like?’ But now it’s like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t wait to see what JoJo and Jenna do!’ You know what I mean?” Siwa explained.

“It’s as if people are looking forward to it.”

And so I believe that winning would demonstrate that it is not only accepted, but also celebrated, if you catch my drift?”

“We both still want to win the mirrorball, like, we’re not denying it,” Siwa said, adding that she believes they’ve “already won.”

The 18-year-old YouTuber joked that “a mirrorball would be fitting!” because she doesn’t have a disco ball in her colorful home.

Siwa, who split from her first girlfriend, Kylie Prew, while filming the show, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to perform.

“It was the most magical experience I’ve ever had.”

“I’ve gone through a lot in the last 85 days, and tomorrow will be 86,” she explained.

“However, as a result of this experience, every day has been a good day.”

Last night, I was working on some things for this and was just reminiscing and thinking.

