(Exclusive) Nikki Bella explains why her and Artem Chigvintsev’s wedding keeps getting postponed.

The Bellas podcast is back on SiriusXM and Stitcher after a six-month hiatus, and while the break was much-needed for the duo, it had their loyal Bella Army itching for their return.

Nikki and Brie Bella spoke with ET about the return of their podcast, the possibility of more children, and when Nikki and Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev will tie the knot.

“Nikki and I just really wanted to take the summer off, kind of refresh ourselves, think about what else we could do with the show to make it better and bigger,” she says.

“It was just the right time for the Bellas podcast after summer, to kind of collect ourselves, like going back to school,” Brie explained.

“Not only that, but now we’re on SiriusXM and Stitcher, which is huge,” Nikki added, emphasizing the importance of refreshing.

It’s as if we’ve finally made it to the big leagues, and now we have to compete with Howard Stern.

We just needed to regroup and get our creative juices flowing, and we’re good to go, baby.”

The twins have been busy with everything from their Belle Radici wine to getting their workout on and even returning to reality TV, but Nikki’s wedding plans have had to be put on hold.

“I think I said Thanksgiving last year, right? And I want to say Thanksgiving next year,” Nikki said of their impending nuptials.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year, but I’m still planning my wedding.”

I mean, selfishly, I just want that one big day to be all about me, and I can’t wait to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions and the pandemic, the couple had to postpone their wedding so that Artem’s parents could attend.

“The one promise I made him before we could start planning was that his parents would be able to come, and with the state of the world right now, I think that’s a reasonable expectation.”

