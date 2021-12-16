(Exclusive) ‘Scream’: Meet the New and Original Cast!

In the fifth installment of Scream, new school meets old school, and ET was on the set of the latest horror film to speak with the budding actors about mixing it up and finding instant chemistry with the original cast.

Scream was released almost 25 years ago today, but some of the new cast members were only a few months old when the first Wes Craven-directed film opened in theaters across the country on December 20, 1996.

Melissa Barrera, a newcomer, was only six years old when the original aired.

The 31-year-old actress said, “I was too young to watch it.”

Jack Quaid, the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, joins the group, but he is even younger than Barrera.

He said, “I was four when it came out.”

“However, I do recall going trick-or-treating and being terrified because there were a lot of Ghostfaces around.”

Jenna Ortega, 19, had not yet been born, and Dylan Minnette, star of Thirteen Reasons Why, emphasized the point when he said, “I was probably roughly negative 10 days old or something when Scream came out.”

However, the newcomers are well aware of the franchise’s enormous success, which includes a worldwide gross of over (dollar)600 million.

The opportunity to work with the legacy cast, which includes Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, may be the true gold mine for the new cast.

In fact, Barrera claimed that Campbell was the one who paid the new cast such high praise, and she exhaled deeply.

“When we all kind of met up for the first time and had dinner,” the In the Heights star said, “the amazing Neve Campbell said about our cast that this cast seemed most like the original cast from the first film.”

“Which was such a huge sigh of relief for us.”

Another newcomer, Mason Gooding, couldn’t help but sing Arquette’s praises when it came to how the 50-year-old actor kept the cast cool, calm, and collected when they weren’t filming heart-wrenching scenes.

“As I’ve stated and will continue to state, David took us all into a community room and taught us all how to paint like.”

