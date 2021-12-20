Exclusive Sneak Peek from ‘7 Little Johnstons’: Jonah’s Girlfriend Ashley is ‘Shocked’ to Learn His Living Arrangement After Moving Out

Ashley, Jonah Johnston’s girlfriend, isn’t thrilled with his living situation, even after he moved out of his parents’ home.

When Jonah tells Ashley that he’s living with a roommate, tensions between the 7 Little Johnstons couple rise in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC show.

With Jonah’s work schedule, the couple has already been struggling to spend quality time together, which they discuss while out to eat by the beach.

“I’ve been super busy with work, which is great but doesn’t leave much time for anything else,” Jonah says to Ashley, who agrees.

Work did, however, get him out of Trent and Amber Johnston’s house, so “it’s doing something right,” according to the reality star.

Ashley admits that Jonah’s professional advancement has been “harder” on their relationship.

“To be honest, I wasn’t thrilled at first because I was thinking, ‘When are we ever going to see each other now?'” she wondered.

“It’s going to be extremely difficult.”

Over time, I’ve learned, we’ve learned to make it work.”

Ashley then tells her boyfriend how happy she is that he has his own place, but she is taken aback when she discovers that he isn’t exactly alone there.

“I’m completely on my own, except for the fact that Brian lives with me,” Jonah says.

Ashley admits to the camera that hearing Brian was also living with Jonah “shocked” her because she “wouldn’t have expected” the situation.

“I think it’ll change things for us in some ways,” she said after the awkward interaction.

When a producer asks Jonah if he thinks Ashley’s surprise stemmed from her “kind of hoping” they would move in together at some point, Jonah dismisses the concern about his relationship.

“Yeah, but you know, the thought was still in my head…

“I hope she didn’t have high expectations of me wanting to invite her and such things because we both know what we’re up to,” he says.

“I don’t see anything going off the rails anytime soon if we don’t change anything now,” she says. 7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

TLC’s ET

