The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine may be returning to the precinct.

Terry Crews, who played Lieutenant Terry Jeffords on the show, said there’s a chance the wacky cops will return to duty.

“I think everyone is open to it,” the 53-year-old actor tells ET. “When you look at what streaming is doing and how many shows have been brought back, I think everyone is open to it.”

Diff’rent Strokes and Facts of Life are being brought back in various iterations.”

“We know there will be a comeback at some point, and now that Peacock is creating their own entertainment, I could see a Brooklyn Nine-Nine movie,” Crews says, before speculating that the premise could be one of the show’s most popular storylines.

“Each year, we could do a heist episode.”

That would be sweltering.”

On the cop comedy, Crews co-starred with Andy Samberg.

The show ended after eight seasons and a network switch, with Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, and Chelsea Peretti starring. The final episode of the show, which also starred Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, and Chelsea Peretti, aired in September, eight years after its debut.

Crews is currently concentrating on his latest role in Rumble, an animated film in which he voices Tentacular, the reigning Monster Wrestling Champion and a character with some of Crews’ characteristics.

He joked, “You know, I have to say there was a lot of arrogance that I have.”

“When I look at it, the things where you know as an actor, as an athlete, there is a bit of bravado that you need to overcome your own fear and self-doubt, there is a bit of bravado that you need to overcome your own fear and self-doubt.”

However, it can lead to arrogance and, well, narcissism.

So I had to learn years later, even early in my acting career, that I needed to tone down a lot of that.

When it came time to play Tentacular, however, it was time to turn it all back on.”

Rumble is now available to watch exclusively on Paramount(plus).

