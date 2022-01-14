Exclusive: The Cast of ‘Peacemaker’ Explains How the Opening Credits Were Created

Peacemaker, created and directed by James Gunn, is one of the few shows that knows exactly what it is.

With its tongue-in-cheek take on life as an antihero who just wants to be liked, the Suicide Squad spinoff starring John Cena as the titular egotistical hired assassin pushes the comedic tone established in the film to its limits.

With its opening credits, the HBO Max original series expertly captures that spirit, with a straight-faced Cena and his co-stars Danielle Brooks (Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (Harcourt), Steve Agee (Economos), and others performing an increasingly bizarre line dance to “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” by Norwegian glam metal band Wig Wam.

Gunn told ET’s Nischelle Turner that the idea came to him while he was writing the series.

“It’s written in the script.”

“Everybody was supposed to perform it 100 percent seriously, as if there was nothing unusual about it whatsoever and there was no sense of fun,” he says.

Executive producer Peter Safran adds, “That dance sequence was in the very first draft of the very first version of the very first episode.”

The dance was choreographed by Charissa Lee-Barton and shot over the course of one day in a high school auditorium in Vancouver, where the series was filmed, while the director chose the song (“You know, I sing it every day to myself and I go, ‘How can I possibly still love this song?”).

“It was a lot of fun,” Gunn says.

“The cast had a lot of talent as dancers.

He even praises Agee, who vehemently opposes the director, saying the 6’ 6” comedian “was good.”

Surprisingly, he’s agile on his massive feet.”

Agee admits that he has two left feet.

“We only had a short amount of time to practice in between shoots.”

So you’d go in on a day when you didn’t have to shoot.

We were split into three groups.

It was just me, Chukwudi [Iwuji], and Jen in one group, and it was as if I was seeing the dance for the first time every time we went in.”

Agee’s performance, according to executive producer Matt Miller, “worked.”

