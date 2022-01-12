(Exclusive) The Cast of ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Reacts to Farrah Abraham’s Surprising Return

Farrah Abraham, Teen Mom’s original villain, returns for the new spinoff series Teen Mom: Family Reunion, stirring up some drama with some of her original co-stars and some new faces.

Original star Amber Portwood tells ET’s Deidre Behar about Abraham’s return, “Everybody had the right to be there, and Farrah had the right to be there because she was a part of the original OGs no matter what.”

“I think you’ll be surprised at how we dealt with a lot of the drama they threw at us,” she says.

Maci McKinney, who has had her own feud with Abraham on the show, adds that Abraham isn’t the only former porn star MTV brought back for the reunion.

“She wasn’t the only unexpected addition,” McKinney explains.

“A lot of things showed up, and we were completely unprepared for them.”

When it comes to whether the women would welcome Abraham’s return to a future family reunion or even to the original series, Portwood has one condition.

“If she doesn’t sell feces on the internet, I’m neutral.”

“That was a little much for me,” she says, referring to Abraham’s recent Only Fans project, in which she sold jars of her own excrement.

“You’re saying we’ll be fine if she stops selling her poop?” co-star Cheyenne Floyd clarifies.

“To be honest, I have no idea what’s going on.”

“I’m just saying,” Portwood continues, “I’m not one to pass judgment on anyone because who am I to do so?”

“However, that is on a level…

“I’m just putting it out there.”

The new series doesn’t just feature Abraham as a source of drama.

Each of the stars has their own dramatic moment, according to Floyd.

“I feel like there were moments of drama from different people the whole time,” she says, “but we all tried to bring it back to a calm place.”

“However, I believe that everyone has their moment.

Some moments are bigger than others, Jade.”

Floyd’s co-star Jade Cline believes she wasn’t the only one who ratcheted up the tension.

Floyd’s teased table flip is even called out by her.

“It is the.

