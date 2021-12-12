Exes Michael C Hall and Jennifer Carpenter from ‘Dexter: New Blood’ ‘Have a Great Time on Set,’ says showrunner.

Jennifer Carpenter had to find a way to stay on Dexter: New Blood, and Dexter: New Blood had to come up with a unique way to keep her.

They did, and she continues to co-star in the Showtime revival series with Michael C Hall.

Fans who have followed Hall and Carpenter’s personal lives may wonder if continuing to work together is awkward, but showrunner Clyde Phillips says the opposite is true.

On November 1, Phillips was a guest on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast.

5 to get a sneak peek at Dexter: New Blood.

Fans may be wondering what it’s like to work on set with your ex now that they’ve been watching Hall and Carpenter every Sunday for a month.

Hall and Carpenter married in 2008 and divorced the following year.

They still needed to finish a few more seasons of Dexter.

Carpenter also kept in touch with his family after the show ended in 2013, according to Phillips.

“When she moved to New York with her baby, we kept our friendship,” Phillips told Top Five on television.

“My wife and daughter were instrumental in getting her enrolled in a Montessori school.

My daughter was a Barnard student who assisted her in finding babysitters.

All along, we’ve been close.

Because Michael and Jennifer have such a strong friendship, when she was on set, the entire set was elevated.

They were having a good time, and she was always willing to try new things.”

Dexter’s father, Harry (James Remar), adopted Dexter (Hall) when they discovered him as a child with his mother dead.

Deb was assassinated by one of the killers Dexter was on the hunt for at the end of the series.

Deb takes the place of Harry as Dexter’s inner voice in Dexter: New Blood.

Phillips claims that their real-life history adds to the dynamic, and that it was Hall’s idea to do so.

“The way Michael described the way he wanted his relationship with Deb, which I think is really apt,” Phillips said, “is like they’re an old lived-in married couple.”

“I’m not old, but I’ve lived in a house with a married couple for a long time…

