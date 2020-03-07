Experience 10 Seasons of Jennifer Aniston’s Friends Hair in Under a Minute

It defined an era. It sparked a trend. It helped catapult a show and star to new heights. We’re talking about “the Rachel.” Yes, Jennifer Aniston‘s hair on Friends. For 10 seasons, that’s 236 episodes, viewers obsessed over Rachel Green’s hair. It was long, it was short, it was choppy, it was iconic.

To celebrate the locks, as well as letting viewers know the only way to see Friends without commercials at the moment is to get the series on digital, Blu-ray or DVD, there’s a supercut of 10 seasons of “the Rachel” in under a minute and E! News has your exclusive first look.

Friends made a splashy debut on Netflix back in 2015 when all 10 seasons became available on the streaming platform. The show, which first premiered on NBC in 1994, reached new heights of popularity and became a generational show.

Friends nostalgia hit a fever pitch when Warner Bros. pulled out all the stops to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show’s premiere with pop ups, LEGO sets, flash mobs and big-screen marathons. Warner Bros. also made headlines when it took the show back from Netflix to use as the cornerstone of HBO Max’s launch.

All 10 seasons will be on HBO Max, the new streaming service from WarnerMedia, at launch. After months of rumors, the entire cast will sit down together for the first time to talk about their 10 years on the show. Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow will all appear and serve as executive producers alongside the show’s original executive producers Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright. The special will tape at the show’s original soundstage.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together—we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV, said in a statement. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends—and audiences—gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

According to Cox, the cast has only previously all reunited just two times and never really discussed the show’s legacy and impact.

Until HBO Max launches with all 10 seasons, get your Friends fix here.