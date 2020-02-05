Expert reveals how allowing yourself ONE treat a day could actually help you lose weight

As February comes into full swing, most people have fallen off their January health kicks and are back to their pre-Christmas diet and exercise habits laden with snacks and treats.

But now an expert has revealed how having one treat each day could actually be the secret to a successful diet and weight loss.

Terri-Ann Nunns, from Doncaster, who devised The Terri-Ann 123 Diet Plan, has revealed that restrictive diets where people completely deprive themselves of certain foods can lead people giving up quickly, and returning to old habits.

She advised: ‘Allowing yourself a small daily treat helps you to stay in control of your cravings and makes your diet sustainable in the long term.’

Speaking to FEMAIL, the 35-year-old said: ‘Deprivation and restriction might help you to lose weight quickly, but before too long your cravings will get too much and you could end up bingeing on all the food you deprived yourself.’

She explained: ‘Let’s be honest – no one wants to swear off chocolate for the rest of their life, so it’s about finding ways to include your favourite treats in your diet in a way that doesn’t become detrimental to your overall health.’

The main rule when following the treat plan is to keep your treats to around 150 calories and under.

Terri-Ann lists treats such as a bag of Quavers (88 calories) or a Curly Wurly (118 calories) as an example of the foods that can be enjoyed.

Terri-Ann devised a diet called The Terri-Ann 123 Diet Plan, which is a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet plan that has already helped tens of thousands of people lose weight.

Carbohydrates such as bread, pasta, potatoes and sugary foods are reduced in this plan, whilst protein foods such as meat, fish and vegetarian alternatives are increased.

Healthy fats are promoted in addition to plenty of vegetables and an allowance of fruit – but a daily treat, such as a bar of chocolate or packet of crisps, is allowed.

She added: ‘The average loss in the first seven days following this plan is between 5lb-7lb and then around 2lb per week thereafter.’

But while Terri-Ann says small treats are good, she advises against a full-blown cheat day.

She said: ‘In theory a cheat day – an entire day off your diet where you’re allowed to eat what you like – is fine, but in practice it can lead to overeating and bingeing on all the foods you deprived yourself of during the week.

‘This is because an entire treat day once a week can lead to an all or nothing mentality – you’ve been good all week and you feel like you need to make up for it.

‘However, this can be detrimental if you’re trying to lose weight, and you could easily undo all the good work of the previous week if you consume too many calories.

‘Instead of this, incorporate more regular treats into your diet but on a smaller scale, to avoid this binge eating cycle and to ensure you keep within a calorie deficit.

The key to success, according to Terri-Ann, is to plan ahead.

She explained: ‘Staying on track can be difficult, so make it easier for yourself by planning all your meals in advance – including snacks and treats.

‘Knowing what you’re going to eat every day in advance will not only make it less likely that you’ll reach for convenience foods, which are usually higher in calories and less likely to keep you full, but having a treat on the horizon will also help to keep you on track when you feel tempted.

‘Increase your chances of sticking to your plan by prepping food on a Sunday in advance of the week ahead and buying treats in bulk.

‘Lower calorie options can be harder to find so stock up to ensure you don’t reach for higher calorie foods when cravings hit’.