Expert reveals staggering value of’miserable and broken’ brooch on Antiques Roadshow, which leaves guest speechless.

A GUEST ON THE ANTIQUES ROADSHOW was taken aback when an expert revealed the incredible value of a’miserable and broken’ brooch.

During a recent rerun of a classic episode of the BBC show, jewellery expert John Benjamin met a lady who had brought in a Victorian brooch that her auntie had given her.

“You have brought along this brooch, and I have to be honest with you, it is distressed,” John said, initially underwhelmed.

“This has broken off,” he said, pointing to a section of the brooch. “In the grand scheme of things, I doubt very much I would have given it a second look.”

“It’s shaped like a hoop, and the top is shaped like a stylized ram’s head.”

It was made around 1865, he said, and it was a good example of “revivalist jewelry.”

“However, it is not in good condition,” he cautioned.

It’s broken, it’s a little worn, a little bent, a little tired, and a little miserable.”

“Did you happen to see that there? There are two tiny back-to-back letter c’s,” John said, giving the guest some hope.

“I’m going to tell you something now.”

The monogram of Fortunato Pio Castellani is those back-to-back c’s.

“One of the most illustrious names.

This type of jewelry was created by a 19th century revivalist goldsmith in Rome.”

“His jewelry is incredibly collectible today,” he continued, “so, yes, I know it is in less than perfect condition, despite the damage.”

Finish up the restoration.

For it, you’re looking at around £1,000.”

“Really? Oh, goodness,” the guest exclaimed, astounded.

“And I lost it a couple of years ago,” she continued.

I placed a reward advertisement in the local paper.

And then the phone rang, and it was discovered.”

The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow airs on BBC One and can be viewed on BBC iPlayer.

