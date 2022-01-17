Expert Says Prince William and Prince Charles ‘Undoubtedly Bonded’ Over Prince Harry Drama

Over Prince Harry’s drama, experts say Prince William and Prince Charles ‘undoubtedly bonded.’

The royal family has been rocked by the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in recent years.

The two of them resigned as senior royals in early 2020 and relocated to California, though it was not an easy transition.

Because of the royal schism, an expert claims that Prince William and Prince Charles have been working closely together.

Following their relocation to California, Harry and Meghan began speaking to the media about their grievances with the royal family.

The couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a candid interview in early 2021.

They made a number of shocking claims, including accusing some royals of racism and claiming Meghan did not receive mental health treatment.

On Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Harry claimed that Charles passed down “genetic pain and suffering” to him.

The Sussexes’ remarks, according to some sources, have “hurt” Charles.

“The animus to publicly wound his father in an unnecessary way would likely be very upsetting to Charles,” according to royal author Robert Lacey (via The Daily Beast).

An expert claims that Prince Charles was’shocked to the core’ after learning about something the Sussexes did.

William and Charles have kept their feelings about Harry and Meghan’s drama private.

Despite this, royal author Phil Dampier believes William and Charles have grown closer in the past year.

“Since his father’s death, Charles has spent a lot more time at Sandringham, the Queen’s Norfolk home, where he has taken on many of Prince Philip’s responsibilities,” Dampier said (via Express).

“The Cambridges spend most weekends at Anmer Hall, where their country piles up, which means father and son are now seeing each other a lot more.”

“They have undoubtedly bonded over the fallout of the Oprah Winfrey interview,” Dampier added.

Prince Charles Applauded Prince William and Prince Harry’s Climate Change Efforts

Since relocating to California, Harry and Meghan have made few trips back to the United Kingdom.

In 2021, Harry visited his homeland twice, attending Prince Philip’s funeral and the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue.

Meghan and the children, on the other hand, have remained in the United States.

The family has recently stated that they are hesitant to travel to the United Kingdom due to security concerns.

