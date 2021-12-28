Experts believe Prince Harry could ‘host The Late Late Show’ for one night only to promote his divisive memoir.

Experts believe Prince Harry could ‘host The Late Late Show’ for one night only to promote his contentious memoir.

Next year, he will publish a tell-all memoir that will examine the “highs and lows” of his extraordinary life.

The Duke of Sussex announced the historic publishing deal in July, with the book set to be released during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Now, Royal commentator Neil Sean claims that the Prince is considering succeeding James Corden as host of “The Late Late Show” in order to “sell his book.”

“One of the ideas that they’re floating around over at CBS is that Prince Harry could simply take over The Late Late Show, which is hosted by James Corden, for one night only,” he told The Express.

“When you think about it, it makes perfect sense simply because they’re good friends, and it would, of course, be a fantastic way for Prince Harry to sell his book directly to the American public.”

“They could film skits and jokes like they do on late-night shows.”

Harry and Meghan have had a year of controversial appearances on US television shows.

In a chat with James Corden on the Late Late Show in February, Harry rapped the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song and opened up about quitting royal life.

As he joined Meghan Markle on a double-decker bus tour of Los Angeles, the Duke insisted that he and Meghan “never walked away” from the Royal Family.

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres for the Ellen Show, the Duchess of Sussex joked candidly about her life before joining the Royal Family.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry said in a statement announcing the memoir’s publication from his £11 million mansion in Montecito, California.

“I’ve worn many hats in my life, both literally and metaphorically, and my hope is that by sharing my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, and the lessons learned – I can show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

“I’m grateful for the chance to share what I’ve learned so far in my life, and I’m excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that is accurate and completely truthful.”

Harry has signed with Penguin Random House, and any royalties will be donated to…

