Experts claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘contributed’ to a ‘Hate Speech’ against the Royal Family.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in 2018, many people saw them as 21st-century monarchy representatives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, left their positions as senior royals less than two years later.

Harry and Meghan have been separating themselves from the royal family by relocating to California.

The Sussexes have also “contributed” to “hate speech” against their relatives, according to a royal expert.

Harry and Meghan began speaking publicly to news outlets about their time as senior royals in 2021.

The couple made no secret of their dislike for the royal family.

Meghan accused an unnamed royal of being racist during their now-famous tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She also implied that Archie, their son, was denied the title of “prince” because of her biracial background.

She also revealed that she suffers from depression as a result of the negative publicity.

She claimed, however, that she did not receive much assistance with her mental health or dealing with the media.

Charles’ parenting skills were also criticized by Harry.

Harry revealed on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that his father instilled in him “genetic pain and suffering.”

According to the author, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made one ‘awful’ move when they stepped down as senior royals.

The royal family continues to be popular in the United Kingdom.

However, following Harry and Meghan’s interviews, some members have received more criticism.

For example, during Euro 2020, William defended England’s soccer players who were subjected to racist remarks.

Meanwhile, some have chastised the Duke of Cambridge for failing to defend Meghan against alleged racist media and royal family behavior.

“I genuinely worry that Prince Harry and (hashtag)Meghan’s criticism of unnamed ‘racist’ royals has increased the danger of attacks on the (hashtag)Royal Family,” royal journalist Richard Eden tweeted in December 2021, “I genuinely worry that Prince Harry and (hashtag)Meghan’s criticism of unnamed ‘racist’ royals has increased the danger of attacks on the (hashtag)Royal Family.”

As a result, security must be increased.”

Eden also continued to defend this claim during an episode of Mail Plus’s Palace Confidential series, despite the fact that it has not been well received by some netizens.

“All I said—and for the past two weeks, I’ve been getting abused on social media as a result—was that I believe Harry and Meghan have contributed to this sort of…

