Experts claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a “private” moment with Duchess Kate to commemorate her 40th birthday.

On Duchess Kate’s 40th birthday earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made sure to send her their best wishes.

On Tuesday, January 11, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly, “They did a video call.”

“They wished her a happy birthday,” says the narrator.

It was a very personal experience.”

“Harry and Megan were not about to post anything like they did two years ago,” wrote the author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan.

He explained that on Kate’s 38th birthday in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly expressed “their affection,” but that things have since changed between the couple and the rest of the royal family.

Andersen continued, “This time everything was kept private.”

According to the 72-year-old American journalist, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 40th birthday with family and friends on Sunday, January 9 at her and husband Prince William’s Anmer Hall estate.

“Kate has a very small circle of friends,” Andersen said, adding that the duchess has an “interesting” tradition of baking her own cake, which she inherited from her mother, Carole Middleton, founder of Party Pieces.

According to the author, the duchess chose a “very low-key” party because there will be many “big bashes” for the royals this year.

In fact, Kate’s husband, 39, will be celebrating his birthday in June, and thanks to Queen Elizabeth II, a joint celebration is in the works.

Andersen told Us, “The queen has a big thing planned for [William], and he is going to throw something as well.”

“So, if COVID allows it, there will be big parties again.”

Kate’s birthday would be “quite scaled back due to the COVID pandemic,” according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, who also revealed on January 5 that Kate and Meghan, who will turn 40 in August 2020, would celebrate in very different ways.

On her big day, the Bench author launched her 40X40 program, in which she asked 40 of her friends to donate 40 minutes of mentoring to women reentering the workforce.

