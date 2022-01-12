Experts claim that Prince Harry could make the “most shocking claim yet” before releasing his memoir.

Experts claim that Prince Harry could make the “most shocking claim yet” ahead of the publication of his memoir.

A ROYAL expert has predicted that Prince Harry will make the “most shocking claims yet” in his upcoming bombshell book.

Last year, the Duke of Sussex announced the publication of his upcoming book, promising to give a “wholly honest” account of his life.

The news was said to have sent a “tsunami of fear” through Buckingham Palace, with fears that the memoir would be a repeat of Harry’s explosive Oprah interview.

He’ll discuss why he left the Firm, name and shame the “royal racist,” and delve into Princess Diana’s life and divorce.

The official release date for Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, which will cover his life “from childhood to the present,” has yet to be announced.

However, an expert claims it will contain “juicy details” about the Royals’ fallout after the 37-year-old received a £15 million advance from the publishers.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, believes he and wife Meghan will “drip-feed teasers” to the public in order to prepare them for a dramatic read.

“The book will no doubt be full of more intimate and shocking revelations – Harry wouldn’t have received a multi-million-pound advance without promising some juicy details,” she told Closer magazine.

“And in the months leading up to the release, I imagine Harry and Meghan will have a well-planned publicity campaign, in which they will drip-feed teasers,” she added.

“More shocking claims are on the way, possibly their biggest yet!”

“I’m sure the Queen is worried about it, and the royals will be expecting more surprises.”

It’s feared that the publication of the book will overshadow Her Majesty’s Jubilee celebrations, despite the fact that he and Meghan could return to the UK to join in the festivities.

Prince Charles is reportedly eager to mend their relationship ahead of Harry’s promise to share a “truthful” account of his life.

In a Newsweek essay praising Harry’s environmental work, the future king offered his son an “olive branch.”

Charles expressed his admiration for the Duke of Edinburgh for “passionately highlighting the impact of climate change.”

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told the Sun Online that the Prince of Wales’ public display of affection was made “in the hope of some sort of reconciliation.”

Their relationship was said to have hit an “all-time low” last year, with the two “barely speaking.”

Since Megxit, Harry’s personal attacks on his father have forced them to…

